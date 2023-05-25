Lauren B. Elting Sells 14,541 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

