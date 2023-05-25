KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 6,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

KOSÉ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

