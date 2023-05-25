Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.