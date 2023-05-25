Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kohl’s Stock Up 7.5 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

