KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KEY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.