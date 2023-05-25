Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.84. Keppel shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.

Keppel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

About Keppel

(Get Rating)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.