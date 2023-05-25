JSF Financial LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 324,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 850,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,695,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.63. 107,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,844. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

