JSF Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $284.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

