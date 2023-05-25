JSF Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.47. 360,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,247. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

