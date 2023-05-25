John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.15

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 15885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 431,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

