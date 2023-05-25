John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.15

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 15885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
