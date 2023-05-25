John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.29. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 42,887 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
