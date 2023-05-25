John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.29. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 42,887 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

