Jeffrey R. Thompson Buys 10,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,563. The stock has a market cap of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,542,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

