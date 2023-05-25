Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Audinate Group (OTCMKTS:AUDGF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Audinate Group (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
