James M. Kilts Acquires 24,803 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 24,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,133.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,594.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 457,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,769. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $577.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 516,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 244,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,894,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 261,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

