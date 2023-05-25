Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.19.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $400.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

