Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,808 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

