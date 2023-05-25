Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

