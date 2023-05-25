iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,753. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

