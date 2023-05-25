iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $148.41. 986,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

