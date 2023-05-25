iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,360.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.16 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

