iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 571,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 161,943 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $33.31.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 89,313 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,083.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.