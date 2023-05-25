iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.99

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.99 and traded as low as $66.38. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 475,328 shares traded.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

