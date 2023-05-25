iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 29,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 86,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTK. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

