iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 1,043,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 939,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

