iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Trading Down 1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $71.38. 12,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 40,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

