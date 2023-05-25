iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 54,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 53,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 150,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

