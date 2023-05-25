iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Trading Down 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $45.87. 318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.03% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

