IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $523.92 million and $11.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007798 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

