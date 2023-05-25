IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $539.96 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $539.96 million and $9.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008044 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
