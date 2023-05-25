Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia Sells 4,931 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.