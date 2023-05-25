Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading Down 11%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 1,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,660% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Investec Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.
About Investec Group
Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (ITCFY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.