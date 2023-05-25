Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.72 and last traded at $130.10. Approximately 4,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

