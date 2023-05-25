Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,461 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,992. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.