Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $339.42

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $339.42 and last traded at $337.41, with a volume of 13588497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.65.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 606.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $11,632,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

