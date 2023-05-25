Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $339.42

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $339.42 and last traded at $337.41, with a volume of 13588497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.65.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.96.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ (QQQ)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.