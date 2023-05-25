Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.34

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1007663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 64.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 71.7% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

