Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 90.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
