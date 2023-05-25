Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 90.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

