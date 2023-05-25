Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, an increase of 16,755.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSJO opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

