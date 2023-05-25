Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 184,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 117,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

