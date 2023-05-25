Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q4 guidance to $1.43-1.48 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $412.20. The stock had a trading volume of 678,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,589. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.08.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

