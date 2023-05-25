Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q4 guidance to $1.43-1.48 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $412.20. The stock had a trading volume of 678,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,589. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.08.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
