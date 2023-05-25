Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,018 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.14. 128,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,834. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

