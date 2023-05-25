Intrust Bank NA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Allstate by 88.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.