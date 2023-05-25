International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 196.95 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.30 ($4.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.80.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

