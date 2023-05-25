International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.28. 443,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

