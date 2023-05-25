Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.88

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.88 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.65). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of £29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

