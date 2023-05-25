Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 163,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,712% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Integrity Applications Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.
Integrity Applications Company Profile
Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrity Applications (IGAP)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.