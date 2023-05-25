Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 163,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,712% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Integrity Applications Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Integrity Applications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.