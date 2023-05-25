Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $274.26 and last traded at $277.23. Approximately 204,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 711,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.36, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

