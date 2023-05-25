Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 3,665 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Upstart Price Performance
NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,741. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
