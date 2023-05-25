Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 3,665 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,741. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Upstart

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

