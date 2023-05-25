Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells 529,417 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

