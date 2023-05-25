Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells 7,954 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $28,077.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Good Food alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,004 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $7,875.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,965.75.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 22,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.