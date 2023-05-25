Insider Selling: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OmniAb Trading Down 2.8 %

OABI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 294,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,188. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OABI shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

